The daughter of a retiring Lyon County judge is a finalist for a Kansas Court of Appeals judgeship.
Emporia native and Wichita attorney Kristen Wheeler was selected as one of three finalists this week by a nominating commission. Gov. Laura Kelly will select one of the three for Kansas Senate confirmation.
Wheeler has been this close before. She was one of three finalists for a Kansas Supreme Court seat in late 2020 She also interviewed for the state appeals court in January 2021 and January of this year, but was not a finalist.
Kelly has chosen Wheeler for a statewide office before. Wheeler currently chairs the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals.
But Wheeler decided not to apply for the position her father has held for 32 years. Lyon County District Judge Merlin Wheeler will retire in four weeks to become a Senior Judge.
The other finalists for the appeals court position are Meryl Carver-Allmond of Lawrence, Training Director for the Kansas public defender system, and Shawnee County Judge Rachel Pickering.
Pickering and Wheeler competed for the last appeal court opening in January. This one is available because Justice Anthony Powell retired Thursday, June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.