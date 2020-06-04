Budget appropriation was a major topic of discussion for Lyon County commissioners again Wednesday as funding requests were heard from staff at the Emporia Public Library.
Library Director Robin Newell began discussion by submitting the same total — approximately $169,000 — as the previous two years, thanking the board for their continued support of a “valuable community institution” even during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For a facility that runs between 8,000 and 10,000 people through it a month, it’s been a hard thing for us to shut our doors,” Newell said. “We started book pickups on Monday which run from 1-4, so we do have a place now for people to come in and grab materials that they’ve pre-requested. Right now, we’re looking at the best ways of partially opening the building to hopefully provide some computer access for the public. We’re still in the planning stage for that and we're looking at material — not only protective gear for the staff, but for the computers and how we're going to wipe those down.”
While she said she did not have a concrete date for when the facility would be able to enjoy in its usual capacity, Newell and her staff have been working closely with members of Lyon County Public Health throughout the virus crisis to get the most up-to-date information on needed precautions and possible reopening plans. As risk begins to clear moving forward, the EPL hopes to expand its operations to surrounding communities which may not have the same access to books and other educational materials throughout the summer months.
“They’ve been really helpful as far as moving forward, so it’s a big thumbs up for them,” Newell said. “We actually purchased a van in January to do outreach. Before COVID hit, our plan was to start doing outreach to nearby communities that don’t have the same access to library services — Olpe, Reading and places like that — and setting up pop-up libraries there. The van has literally been sitting next to the library since we purchased it … so as soon as we're comfortable moving supplies in and out of facilities, we’re going to start looking at that.”
In other business, commissioners received the latest COVID-19 updates from Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively, using the meeting to brainstorm ideas for a safe transition from state reopening Phase II to state reopening Phase III.
“We need to start looking at ways of moving forward after June 8,” Commissioner Rollie Martin said.
Recognizing the frustration of community members simply wanting a return to normalcy, Hively cautioned against speeding up the process just for the sake of having a more typical summer.
“Just looking from a pure public health perspective, my recommendation would not be to move out the modified Phase II, especially when it comes to your long-term care facilities,” Hively said. “If you move into the original Phase II in the governor’s guidelines, it would actually start opening up visitations to those facilities. That is really still a huge risk … and as you can see in other areas, that has not worked out so well. We’ve been extremely fortunate and lucky to dodge that bullet in Lyon County. Our nursing homes have done a very good job of protecting their residents and their workers ...
“As we start reopening and moving about though, there’s a chance that those workers might take disease back into those facilities with them and that we might be looking at clusters in the nursing homes … Again, I would be very cautious as you decide to move into another phase.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Toured the Lyon County History Center and discussed appropriations for the organization. Final amounts are expected to be reviewed at upcoming action sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.