Timothy Todd Baldridge was born January 29, 1969, in Emporia, KS, to Victor and Ruth Gamer Baldridge. He attended Sacred Heart School, Emporia Middle and High Schools, Kansas State University, and received both BA and MA from Emporia State.
Tim married Carmella Martinez of Denver, CO, on August 24, 2002. They had 2 children, Emma and Ciaren, and later divorced, but remained close.
Tim was an architect for most of his career.
He passed away suddenly at his home in Overland Park, KS on May 5, 2023. He was predeceased by his father. His family is planning a memorial in Kansas City, but a Mass will be held at Sacred Heart in Emporia on Tuesday, May 16 at 11:00 am.
