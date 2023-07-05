An Americus home is a total loss following a structure fire Tuesday evening.
The fire, originally reported at 707 Walnut St., came in just before 11 p.m., but Americas Fire Department Chief Bill Harmon said the address was actually 703 Walnut St.
“The back of the house was fully involved when we arrived, and the fire got up into the attic and was burning into the garage,” Harmon said.
No one was inside the residence when crews arrived, he said. Neighbors were able to alert the residents of the blaze and they climbed out of a window. One resident had very minor cuts from breaking the window and climbing out.
Harmon said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
“It was faulty electrical equipment on the outside of the house,” he said. “There were smoke detectors we noticed on the walls of the house, but they were melted, so we were unable to determine if they were working at the time.”
Harmon said the resident had his door closed, which is the best thing you can do in case of a fire.
Crews returned again shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, for a possible rekindling of the blaze. Harmon said a rubber house in the garage was smoldering, but the fire hadn’t actually rekindled.
