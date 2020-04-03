Lifelong Emporia resident Naomi Ruth Nichols, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family that will miss her dearly.
Naomi Ruth Hungerford was born January 1, 1934, the daughter of John Hungerford and Lily Augusta Miller.
She married Henry “Ed” Nichols in Emporia, KS on June 3, 1950.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; 3 sons, Richy, David and Larry Nichols; her daughter, Kathy Engels; granddaughter, Chelle Thurston; great great granddaughter, Jessalyn; her parents; her aunt, Ruth Dodge, who lovingly raised her; sister, Laney Hall and brother, Ralph Sill.
She will be forever remembered by her sons, Edward Leroy and Dan (Brenda) Nichols of Emporia, Nick “Bob” and John Nichols of Wichita; her daughters, Mary (Mark) Tesh and Ruth Winkler of Wichita, and Carolyn Conley of Emporia; 26 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren; her sister, Jona Aust of Tustin, CA; and dear friend, Skip Rife of Emporia.
She proudly served and represented the Salvation Army for over 40 years, retiring in July of 2010. She was active in her community for many years through Eastern Star, VFW, Church Women United, USD 253 School Board, Human Relations Commission, SOS, Hospice, Boy Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother.
Naomi will be cremated and the family will make arrangements for a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia or to the Emporia Senior Center.
