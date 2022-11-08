The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County.
According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
The Lyon County Game Warden is asking for the public's help with a poached deer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Game Warden at 620-431-9873.
