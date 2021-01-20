The Olpe girls continued their Lyon County League dominance on Tuesday evening, improving to 11-0 on the season by steamrolling Madison on the Bulldogs’ home court 69-15.
The Eagles set the tone early, taking a 10-2 lead just three and a half minutes into the game behind a stringent full-court press and spot-on 3-point shooting. By the end of the first quarter, Olpe had extended its lead 18-6 before pouring it on in the second to take a 41-7 halftime lead.
Olpe shot 58% (16 of 28) in the first half, with many of those makes coming off offensive rebounds, and forced 15 Bulldog turnovers. Madison, meanwhile, struggled from the field, shooting just 23% (3 of 13).
In the third quarter, Olpe settled back into half-court defense, but still managed to force eight Madison turnovers and run up and down the floor to outscore the Bulldogs 14-6 in the quarter.
With mostly bench players on the court in the fourth, the Eagles created more chaos for the Bulldogs’ offense, manufacturing a further 10 turnovers and 14 points while giving up just two.
When all was said and done in the game, Olpe shot a blistering 63% from the field (30 of 48), including 6 of 15 from 3-point land, and forced 33 Madison turnovers.
Olpe head coach Jesse Nelson said that his team did a good job of distributing the ball offensively to create favorable scoring opportunities.
“We shared the ball really well,” he said. “We kept moving the ball. We didn’t start out shooting it real well, but on the night I thought we did a real good job shooting it because we got it to where it belonged.”
Senior Lauryn Broyles led the way in scoring for Olpe with 16, most of those points coming in the paint and many as second chance points.
“I thought Lauryn Broyles did a great job in the post tonight and she did a great job because we fed her at the right times,” Nelson said. “We gave her good passes at the right time and she was awfully good for us and that’s good for us.”
Senior Macy Smith added 14 more points for the Eagles on 5 of 6 shooting. Marley Heins scored 10 and Maya Bishop and Hattie Fisher had eight.
“We had Maya stepping outside and hitting shots,” Nelson said. “Between Macy and Marley, they get us going fast.”
The Bulldogs — who fell to 4-5 on the year — shot just 26% (6 of 23) and went 0 for 11 on triples and gathered up nine Olpe turnovers.
A couple of sophomores led Madison’s scoring efforts. Yolaine Luthi had eight points and Sarah Miser had five. The other Bulldog scorer was Makenna Engle, a freshman, with two.
OLPE — 18; 23; 14; 14; — 69
MADISON — 6; 1; 6; 2; — 15
Olpe — L. Broyles (16, 8-10), Smith (14, 6-7), Heins (10, 4-9), Bishop (8, 3-5), Fisher (8, 3-7), Robert (6, 3-5), Clark (4, 2-2), Coughlin (2, 1-1), Steffes (0, 0-1).
Madison — Luthi (8, 3-4), Miser (5, 2-5), Folz (2, 1-2), Farrow (0, 0-7).
