It's primary day! Registered Lyon County-area voters will be able to cast their ballots through 7 p.m. To find your polling place, visit myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview or vote411.org. Stay with The Gazette for a recap of tonight's results.
Primary Election 2020: Polls are open now
