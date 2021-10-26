The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is helping introduce more fruits and vegetables to 53,015 Kansas elementary school students – including students from all six USD 253 elementary schools – through a $3.3 million award to the state.
The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) divided the award between 186 schools, with each school receiving $65 per student.
“I think it’s an exciting program that helps students experience fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Meg Boggs, KSDE’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program director.
Participating schools provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to students at no charge. Students learn that produce can be a healthy and delicious snack, and the program gives teachers an opportunity to offer nutritional education to their students.
“This partnership helps schools provide Kansas students with healthy food that can fuel them for overall success,” said Cheryl Johnson, KSDE’s director of Child Nutrition and Wellness. “Our vision for education is that Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Nutrition is an important part of helping students achieve success.”
Schools apply for the program in the spring. The $3.3 million awarded to Kansas is for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins in October, Johnson said.
The goals of the FFVP are to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables; to include new and different varieties; and to increase overall acceptance of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The FFVP also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education, according to the USDA.
