As a nonprofit organization, we are so very grateful to have the support of our community and friends. Another successful SOS Strong campaign has come and gone, all made possible by the selfless efforts of these distinguished men. SOS is excited to announce these amazing individuals collected over $23,000.00 for our organization, in addition to raising an invaluable amount of public awareness for the clients we serve. Thank you to everyone who participated and supported this initiative.
The spotlight has felt bright for SOS recently, showcasing all the hard work our staff does behind the scenes, as we received some great recognition at the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV) 16th Annual Awards Ceremony. Over 160 people from across Kansas and eight other states gathered together for this event and SOS was honored to receive two of the four awards presented. SOS Strong was awarded Project of the Year, and Osage County Advocate Teresa Oliver was awarded Advocate of the Year. Teresa and her team do amazing work for our clients. For over a decade, Teresa has helped thousands of domestic violence and sexual assault victims learn how to heal in the aftermath of abuse. These awards reflect countless hours of dedication, for which we are immensely proud of their teamwork.
In addition to being recognized by our peers in the industry, we are equally humbled to be respected by our local communities as well. SOS was voted Best Nonprofit Group for the third consecutive year by the Emporia Gazette Readers’ Choice Awards. This is one of our favorite awards to receive because it speaks to the partnership that has formed between SOS and the numerous lives our organization interacts with on a daily basis. We sincerely cherish this relationship.
It is always hard to share survivor stories because of the emotional nature of our work; personal struggles which are heartbreaking, yet so inspiring to so many in need. We thank you for recognizing the sacrifices our staff make to serve others, as well as the leadership and commitment necessary for supporting the mission we so passionately strive to fulfill. What can often be a pretty dark world becomes brighter knowing we have a community full of survivors, thrivers, donors, volunteers and ambassadors. Your recognition of our efforts truly brings a refreshing light we all need from time to time.
From all of us at SOS, thank you for your continued support and heartfelt appreciation. We couldn’t do this without you.
