A fundraiser to support a local family will be held this week during the SLC baseball and softball games at Olpe High School.
The Miller Family "To Go" BBQ is set for 5:30 - 7 p.m. Thursday, north of the school by the commons area entrance of Olpe High.
The event has been sponsored by Chamness 4-H Club and Olpe High School Key Club with the goal to raise money for the family of Sara Miller, who died April 5.
Miller was involved with both organizations.
The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert, pop or water for a suggested donation of $7. This is a drive-thru event — meals will be delivered to your vehicle.
