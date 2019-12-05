Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Emporia.
According to a written statement from the Emporia Police Department, it worked with the Department of Homeland Security to execute a search warrant for a residence at 2039 W. 12th Ave. on Wednesday. Inside, the officers found multiple people.
Rebecca D. Oakman, a 26-year-old from Wichita, was arrested and confined at the Lyon County Jail pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served an arrest warrant from another jurisdiction.
Johnny Alejandro Gasca, 31, of Emporia, was also arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail pending charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges are pending review by the Lyon County Attorney's Office.
