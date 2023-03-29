A level two lockdown has been lifted for Emporia High School, Middle School and Transitions.
An email sent out to parents following Wednesday's incident said the lockdown was imposed due to a "potential safety situation at Emporia High School" while EHS administrators contacted local law enforcement.
Details about the nature of the incident have not been released at this time.
USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed the lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., stating that all interior doors had been locked at that time.
Village Elementary was also put on a level one lockdown and "students were brought in from outdoor recess, since exterior doors are always locked."
"As always, if you or any student sees something, it is important to say something, which is how this situation was able to be quickly and successfully resolved," the email stated. "We appreciate our partnership with the Emporia Police Department and the quick responses of our staff and administrators."
According to scanner traffic, two juveniles are in custody following the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.