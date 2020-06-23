Emporia State football began the first phase of their voluntary summer conditioning program on Monday after it was confirmed that no one in the first group of 68 student-athletes and support personnel tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.
Testing student-athletes is the first part of Emporia State Athletics comprehensive phased return to campus.
"We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff," Emporia State Athletics Director Kent Weiser said. "We are obviously pleased that no one tested positive but understand the possibility of positive tests is always there. Our medical and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps."
The first group of 60 players is divided into six groups or cohorts of ten student-athletes in order to facilitate social distancing and if necessary contact tracing. Student-athletes will complete a daily, 11-point self-assessment and have their temperature taken by a member of the Emporia State sports medicine staff prior to each conditioning session. Student-athletes reporting at least one of the COVID-19 symptoms (not explained by a known factor such as allergies) or having an abnormal temperature elevation, will not be allowed to participate before being evaluated by an athletic trainer.
Conditioning will begin outside on Jones Field at Welch Stadium and Witten Track before moving inside to the Emporia State Athletics Weight Room during Phase 2. These facilities will remain closed to all other use, both to the general public and other athletic use, to try and maintain a controlled environment.
The department will continue PCR testing of student-athletes as they return to campus and Emporia State Athletics is prepared for the possibility of a positive result. Those that test positive will be medically managed following the guidance of the CDC, State of Kansas, Lyon County, NCAA and Emporia State University. Once released by public health, who determines when they have met CDC criteria for recovery, student-athletes will need to be cleared by the team physician before participating in any type of workout.
These procedures are in place to allow our student-athletes to return to training in a safe, structured and educated manner that follows best practices outlined by state and local health officials, the NCAA and the Emporia State University Fall Planning Group.
