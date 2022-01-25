Special to The Gazette
Week 1
This report is the first for the Legislator Vote Tracking Project sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Emporia and conducted by League members Doug McGaw, Bob Grover, Gail Milton, Mary McGaw and Susan Fowler. Teresa Briggs is LWVE president.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan national organization with the mission: “Empowering voters. Defending democracy.”
The purpose of this project is to inform League members and Lyon County residents of major bills considered during the 2022 legislative session and the voting records of local state representatives: Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Mark Schreiber, Eric Smith, and Ron Highland. This report is circulated to League members, The Emporia Gazette, KVOE and posted on the LWVE website.
The 2022 Kansas Legislature convened January 10, and numerous bills were introduced during the week, but no votes were taken. The focal point of the week was Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State Address, which outlined her legislative agenda for the session.
Among items on Kelly’s agenda are eliminating the sales tax on food, freezing college tuition rates, investing in law enforcement and funding a state water plan.
The governor pointed out that the state has amassed the largest budget surplus of the last 40 years — a surplus that will enable eliminating the sales tax on food, the full funding schools, paying down state debt, adding a proposed $600 million to the Rainy-Day Fund and ending the practice of redirecting money intended for highway repairs.
Thanks to that stable financial footing, Kelly said that the state can afford to eliminate a 6.5 percent sales tax on food and still balance its budget. She announced that every working Kansan who filed taxes in 2021will get a $250 dollar rebate this year — $500 dollars for married couples filing jointly.
Kelly proposed full funding of a five-year water plan to support the state’s farming economy. She expects to continue expanding broadband internet access throughout the state as part of the plan to bolster the state’s infrastructure by continuing to improve Kansas highways.
She urged the Legislature to support the state’s health care system by expanding Medicaid, noting that five hospitals have closed recently, and she asserted that expanding Medicaid “will keep health care professionals from moving to neighboring states.”
To support law enforcement in Kansas, she proposed the purchase of better equipment and a pay increase for the Kansas Highway Patrol.
She said that when she took office, the state’s foster care system was “a mess” and implemented an assessment of the current system and with bi-partisan support, the state is moving toward a “well-being system,” creating a Division of Child Advocate to assure that children in care are safer.
She addressed the mental health system, proposing additional funding to reduce the stress on law enforcement and jails, recognizing that people with mental health issues often are placed in jails to remove them from their communities.
She concluded her speech by noting that Kansans say they’re tired of political fighting and suggested that legislators can be role models for the people who sent them to the Capitol.
She quoted a saying of baseball great Buck O’Neill: “Hold hands with the person next to you. That way, they can’t get away. And neither can you.”
Kelly concluded, “So, let us all hold hands these next few months. And not let go until we finally get things done. “
Week 2
The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a redistricting plan that would change current congressional districts. Identified as “Ad Astra II” (posted on the Kansas Legislature website: http://www.kslegislature.org/li/b2021_22/measures/ds_maps/map_b_adastra2_2787.pdf), SB355 would place Lawrence in the First Congressional District, which extends west to the Colorado border.
This plan moves Lyon County from the Big First Congressional District to the Second Congressional District and also moves into the Second District adjacent Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee, Osage and Coffey counties. County lines in the Second Congressional District would reach to the state lines of Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma.
The final vote for SB 355 was 26 Yeas and 9 Nays. Senator Jeff Longbine was one of five senators who did not vote. The bill is now before the House of Representatives for consideration.
On Jan. 18, the Kansas House passed HB 2477, which temporarily adjusts requirements related to adult care homes and healthcare professionals in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill allows nursing staff with a license that lapsed within the past five years to practice medical services, and it allows medical students and qualified military personnel to provide medical assistance. It also permits nursing homes to hire temporary nurse aides.
This bill extends an executive order issued by Kelly on Jan. 6, 2022. The bill passed the House of Representatives on a vote of 106-5 with 14 absent or not voting. Highland, Schreiber and E. Smith voted Yea.
On Jan. 20, the Senate passed an amended version of HB 2477 by a vote of 36-2. Longbine voted Yea.
Also, on Jan. 20 the House concurred with Senate amendments to HB 2477. The vote was 96-4 with 25 not voting. Highland, Schreiber and E. Smith voted Yea. The bill was signed by Kelly on Friday.
Senate Bill 318 would enact a sales tax exemption for certain fencing and would expand the ability of county commissions to abate property taxes on certain types of real property destroyed or substantially destroyed by natural disasters. The Senate adopted the bill on Jan. 20 by a vote of 35-0. Longbine voted Yea.
Following are committee assignments for Lyon County legislators as listed on the Kansas Legislature website (kslegislature.org).
Longbine chairs the following Senate committees: Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions and Insurance, and Insurance. He is vice-chair of the Committee on Pensions, Investments and Benefits and vice-chair of the Joint Committee on Fiduciary Financial Institutions Oversight. He also serves on the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee.
Highland chairs the House Water Committee and is vice-chair of the 2019 Special Committee on Natural Resources. He is a member of the following House committees: Taxation; Commerce, Labor and Economic Development; 2021 Special Committee on the 30 x 30 Federal Initiative; and Rules and Journal.
Schreiber is vice-chair of the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee. He serves on the House Education and Judiciary Committees.
Smith is chair of the Joint Committee on Kansas Security and vice-chair of both the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee and the House Agriculture Committee. He serves on the following committees: House Federal and State Affairs, Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight and the 2020 Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act. He is also on the Conference Committee on SB160.
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton and Susan Fowler.
