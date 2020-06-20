The MIAA announced the 26 game softball conference schedule for 2021. This year's MIAA schedule is similar to past years with doubleheaders against each conference opponent. Up to 18 additional non-conference games will be added to Emporia State's schedule later. The NCAA has reduced the number of allowable games in softball from 56 to 44 games as a part of cost saving measures due to COVID-19.
The MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, comprised of an athletic administrator at each member institution, created the schedule and it was approved the Institutional Representative Council on Tuesday, June 9 and by the CEO Council on Monday, June 15.
Emporia State will open conference play on March 12 at Pittsburg State followed by at trip to Missouri Southern on March 13.
The Turnpike Tussle is scheduled for the weekend of Marchch 19-20 in Topeka. With 14 teams playing softball in the MIAA, each of the geographic rivals are only scheduled against themselves on a weekend and can determine which day they will play.
The Hornets will make their MIAA debut at the Trusler Sports Complex on March 26 against Neb.-Kearney and Fort Hays State on March 27.
Emporia State will begin Easter Weekend at Northwest Missouri on April 2 and then travel to Missouri Western on April 3 to wrap up the road swing.
An eight game home stand begins April 9 against Central Missouri and April 10 against Lincoln. The next weekend Central Oklahoma will come to Trusler on April 16 with Newman coming in on April 17.
The last regular season road trip will be to Oklahoma starting with Rogers State on April 30 in Claremore before wrapping up the season on May 1 at Northeastern State in Tahlequah.
There is no change to the MIAA Tournament format with the top eight teams advancing to Edmond, Oklahoma May 6-9.
Game times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date as Hornet Athletics is currently working in conjunction with the Emporia State Fall Planning Group on how to best accommodate social distancing in all venues for the upcoming sports seasons.
2021 Emporia State Softball Schedule
March 12 at Pittsburg State Pittsburg, KS
March 13 at Missouri Southern Joplin, MO
March 20 at Washburn University Topeka, KS
March 26 Nebraska-Kearney Emporia, KS
March 27 Fort Hays State Emporia, KS
April 2 at Northwest Missouri Marchyville, MO
April 3 at Missouri Western St. Joseph, MO
April 9 Central Missouri Emporia, KS
April 10 Lincoln Emporia, KS
April 16 Central Oklahoma Emporia, KS
April 17 Newman Emporia, KS
April 30 at Rogers State Claremore, OK
May 1 at Northeastern State Tahlequah, OK
Current as of June 19, 2020 and is subject to change as conditions evolve.
