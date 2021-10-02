Marvel Arlene Bollinger Delahaye

Marvel Arlene Bollinger Delahaye passed away peacefully at Francois Bend Senior Living in Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the age of 91. She was a retired program assistant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture; a longtime resident of Plaquemine, LA. In honor of Marvel’s wishes no services will be held and her ashes will be interred in Maplewood Memorial Lawn, Emporia, KS. Marvel is survived by her daughters, Darnel Barbay and husband John, and Kim Marie Simmoneaux and husband Clifford; son, Daniel Brett Delahaye and wife Veronica; granddaughter, Chantelle Renee DuBois; and great grandson, Taylor DuBois. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Barbay; and parents, Arthur “Vern” and Iva Mae Lambert Bollinger. Marvel was a 68-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Baton Rouge Chapter 163. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or a Charity of your choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

