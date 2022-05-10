The saga of saving the Plumb family home has grown from a historic sale and a social media debate to a potential state hearing. And the property is still on the market.
“The realtors are soliciting offers,” court-appointed receiver Kevin Flott said Thursday. “At some point in the very near future, offers will cease.”
That means the publicized plans of an Emporia developer for the historic mansion may not happen at all. Yet an appeal involving those plans is coming before the Emporia City Commission next week.
Flott, who works for Citizens State Bank of Olpe, admitted there’s no set deadline for bids on Plumb Place.
“Just allowing enough time to make sure we receive all offers,” Flott explained.
It appeared two months ago that an Emporia developer was the only contender. And that’s where the controversy began to boil.
Emporia restoration specialist Ross MacTaggart, who lives in the Cross House across the street, is frustrated by how the mansion sale overall has been handled.
“We are all witness to a house being stolen in plain sight,” MacTaggart wrote last week. “To benefit one person.”
MacTaggart believes that person is Eli Fowler. The developer sought permission in March to rezone Plumb Place and convert the former women’s shelter into a combination of apartments and indoor storage.
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission tabled Fowler’s proposal in March. Then it turned him down in April.
Fowler is appealing that decision, and the City Commission will consider that Wednesday, May 18.
“It’s the next step. I don’t make any body’s mind up,” Fowler said Thursday.
He didn’t want to say much more. And Flott declined to comment on Fowler’s bid for the property.
“All offers are confidential,” he explained.
At the surface, MacTaggart doesn’t like Fowler’s apartment and storage proposal.
“The Plumb family intended that house to be a public benefit, and they graciously donated it for that purpose 100 years ago,” MacTaggart said.
But MacTaggart’s suspicions of what he calls online a “scandal” run deeper than that.
MacTaggart says he filed a complaint against real estate agent Becky Baumgardner with the Kansas Real Estate Commission two weeks ago. He accuses her of rejecting other offers for Plumb Place, out of loyalty for Fowler.
“The KREC does not confirm or deny the receipt of complaints or the status of any ongoing investigations,” Deputy Director Wendy Alkire told The Gazette by email Thursday.
MacTaggart says the house was not marketed properly — failing to use online resources, misstating the mansion’s history and posting misleading photos. He thinks the sale was set up to be practically a closed process.
Baumgardner did not return messages for this story.
But if Baumgardner ever was the exclusive agent for selling Plumb Place, it’s apparently not that way anymore. Flott indicated the mansion now is offered on various listing services.
MacTaggart says he also contacted the Kansas Attorney General’s office about the sale, but was told it could not help him.
He admitted to The Gazette last week that in recent days, he’s seen “a significant change” in the handling of Plumb Place, with the acceptance of new offers and showings.
But a Thursday blog post added, “Something still seems... wrong.”
MacTaggart says he’s been passionate about historic buildings from his youth. The Chase County Leader-News talked with him earlier this spring about renovations to the Strong City Opera House.
MacTaggart is so passionate that about a week ago, he climbed up the Plumb Place fire escape and snapped several pictures of the roof.
“There is this story going out that the roof needs total replacement,” he explained. “It looks brand new... it’s in pristine condition,” after being replaced four years ago.
MacTaggart has heard unconfirmed reports that a $40,000 check for roof repair is waiting for the Plumb Place purchaser.
“It appears that there’s an insurance scam also happening here,” he said.
But MacTaggart has scoffers. Some have left blog comments accusing him of promoting “conspiracy theories.”
For instance, MacTaggart noted Fowler’s request proposal before the Planning Commission included a “zoning contingency,” which Fowler now has removed.
“That happens a lot,” Emporia Planning Director Justin Givens said, “when you have residential land or commercial land.” The sale was conditioned on Plumb Place changing from R-3 residential zoning.
MacTaggart says he’s not interested in buying the Plumb house, and is not representing any potential buyer. But he says he knows of people who are willing to pay more for the mansion than Fowler.
MacTaggart offered his own renovation idea in a March blog post: “a high-end small hotel and event space.... which would leave the mansion largely as is.”
He’s concerned that a mansion in private hands could be torn down for a fast-food stand, even though it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“A National Register Listing offers ZERO protection,” MacTaggart blogged in March.
Another mystery for MacTaggart is the fact that Eli Fowler is the son of Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler.
The judge oversaw the creation of a Plumb Place Board of Directors as the shelter closed at the end of 2020.
Mickey Edwards, who directs the outgoing Plumb Place steering committee, says Judge Fowler recused himself from the project once he learned his son was offering to buy it.
A request for Lyon County Court records on the case was not returned by our deadline. But Edwards recalled the original deadline date for offers as Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
“I didn’t want to go down that rabbit hole, because I’m not sure there’s anything at the end of it,” MacTaggart said.
While others might focus on the Plumb Place building, Edwards is concerned about the women who were helped there. She said last week that the closing of the shelter left a big gap in the community.
“We are very close to having the financial means to actually get that agency back up off the ground again,” Edwards told a United Way of the Flint Hills luncheon.
But it all depends on the property being sold, as the proceeds will be used for women’s shelter projects.
“I still hear from community partners, who get calls from people we would have formerly referred to Plumb Place on a weekly or sometimes daily basis,” Edwards said Thursday.
Flott says the controversy about Plumb Place is about more than history.
“It’s a huge property, in relationship of square footage,” he said. “It brings a lot of ideas, a lot of potential buyers, to the table.”
As for the debate, Flott is like Eli Fowler. Both say they’re not active in social media.
“I just stick to my business, and take care of what I need to,” Flott said.
“The less I know, it makes it easier,” Fowler said.
