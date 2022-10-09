A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
Pennington steered the vehicle back into the roadway, crossing over the southbound inside lane and into the outside lane of travel. She then overcorrected and went across both southbound lanes, back into the median and overturned. Meyers said the vehicle came to rest in the northbound inside lane of travel.
Pennington was taken to Newman Regional Health for her injuries. It's unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
