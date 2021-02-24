The Emporia State Indoor Track and Field teams will travel to Topeka for the MIAA Indoor Championships at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility this weekend.
Action will get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continue at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Hornets will look to improve upon last season’s result at the MIAA Indoor Championships, which saw the men finish sixth and the women finish eighth.
That will be a tall task, as 19 of the 23 MIAA programs are ranked in the top 80 in Division II. The Emporia State men are No. 42 and the women are ranked No. 76.
Looking to make an impact will be Tanner Raubenstine, who is ranked second in the MIAA in the men’s 60m hurdles, and Kadaisha Mpwo, who is ranked seventh in the women’s 60m hurdles.
Four other Hornet women are in the top five of the MIAA, along with 11 other men.
The MIAA Indoor Championships can be viewed on themiaanetwork.com.
Following this weekend’s competition, the Hornets will take part in the NCAA Division II Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on March 12-13.
