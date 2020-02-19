The City of Emporia formally accepted a $300,000 housing rehabilitation grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s CDBG program during a meeting of the city commission in the Municipal Courtroom Wednesday evening.
The grant will be used to rehabilitate approximately 14 homes through repairs and improvements, primarily in the area immediately surrounding Peter Pan Park. Homeowners must fall within low-to-moderate income guidelines in order to qualify for assistance.
Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch said the grant’s focus is a 3-by-4 block area bounded between South and Kansas avenues and Commercial and State streets.
Vice Mayor Rob Gilligan said Lynch suggested the location since the city has developed infill housing in that area.
“The idea was, if we could concentrate our rehab dollars in the same area, it would build up the entire neighborhood,” Gilligan said. “A lot of times, if you see new development and new investment come in, other neighbors will start investing in their properties, as well. We thought this was a good strategy.”
Gilligan said this grant also asked applicants to focus on specific areas, rather than asking for a lump sum of funding for future projects. The ability to pair the grant with existing projects was a boon for the city, he said.
He said it was also good to have funds available for low- and moderate-income families.
“These grant dollars can help with projects (for which) they wouldn’t have the capital resources to make these improvements otherwise,” Gilligan said.
Fishing program
Commissioners also recommended changes to the rules and regulations for fishing in Jones and Peter Pan Parks.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the fishing ponds at both parks will be under a Youth Mentoring Fishing Program, where adults ages 17 and older will only be allowed to fish if they are accompanied by a youth age 16 or under.
The change comes after a presentation from Kansas Parks and Wildlife Fisheries Biologist Carson Cox last week, where Cox said the KDWPT was recommending some communities adopt the program to help encourage youth to explore the outdoors and fish in ponds.
Another regulation change is the prohibition of cast nets and seining in the ponds in both parks to avoid the removal of large numbers of bait fish. This causes the fish population to go out of balance.
The KDWPT will take over the ticketing for fishing offenses — the ponds are under the jurisdiction of the State of Kansas for fishing regulations — and new signage will be installed in Jones Park.
“The goal is that we have this recommendation from the Department of Parks and Wildlife to try and educate youths into the joy of fishing and this is great opportunity to use the leverage of our ponds to get some more youth involvement in our ponds,” Gilligan said. “We also want to protect those ponds from overfishing and sports fishing and things like that. We have additional resources within the community, the county fishing lakes are within easy distance.”
The commission also:
• Approved an ordinance for a St. Patrick’s Day beer garden at Town Royal
• Submitted a contract amendment for a time extension to the Kansas Department of Commerce for the downtown sewer project
• Approved a resolution authorizing an application for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant
• Adopted a resolution to establish a hearing date for the Riverside Rural Housing Incentive District
