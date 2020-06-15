Emergency personnel responded to a pair of false alarms in separate areas of Emporia Monday night.
The first call came in just after 9 p.m. at 1014 Sylvan St. for a reported chemical leak. A Gazette reporter who responded to the scene said the call was deemed a false alarm.
Shortly after at 9:29 p.m., dispatch received a call about a possible structure fire in the 1200 block of Prairie Street.
No fire was found and the scene was cleared shortly after.
