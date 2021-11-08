The Emporia Gazette
One of five suspects in the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila testified with immunity during the preliminary hearings of two fellow suspects — Jordy Cornejo-Campoverdo and Armando Nunez — in Lyon County District Court Monday.
Jovan Pecina, 20, of Emporia, told the court that he was in the car when Avila was shot in the back of the head by Samuel Garcia in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
“It was like a dynamite or firecracker,” he said. “I kind of just froze up a little bit. You could hear the ringing. I think he shot him again. I seen him like, twitch.”
Pecina said he exited the car and “just stood there” while Garcia tried to move the body out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger’s seat.
“I think his face was, like, facedown on the floor,” he said.
Pecina drove the car afterward to the shooting range in Lyon County. He drove down a rocky, gravel road and testified that they came upon A.J. Granado’s vehicle ahead of them. He parked the car and exited the vehicle.
He testified that Nunez, Cornejo-Campoverde and Alan Alanis were also present with Granado.
Pecina said once the group had taken items out of the car — which belonged to Avila — he observed Garcia pouring gasoline on the vehicle with a portable gas can.
“Sammy sets fire to the car ... I’m pretty sure he used my lighter. I had a lighter because I was smoking at the time,” he said, adding that he could not recalled if he handed him the lighter or not. “It’s something that I feel like might have happened. I don’t really remember.”
Pecina said they all got into Granado’s vehicle and they traveled back to Cornejo-Campoverde’s home with Granado, Cornejo-Campoverde, Alanis, Garcia and Nunez.
“I just remember seeing black smoke from the area,” he said. Garcia instructed him to remove his sweater when they returned to the house and place it in Cornejo-Campoverde’s grill where they lit their clothing on fire.
They took showers with water and soap as well as with urine.
Pecina testified that Garcia gave him $200 following the events, stating that he should keep it quiet. He testified that Garcia was the mastermind behind the events.
“It sounds like Sammy isn’t the type of person you say, ‘no,’ to,” said Frederick Meier, a defense attorney who is representing Cornejo-Campoverde.
Pecina’s testimony came after a medical examiner testified in Lyon County District Court that two gunshot wounds to the head were the cause of death in Avila’s death, and ruled the death a homicide. Dr. Erik Mitchell, who served as the Lyon County Coroner and worked with Frontier Forensics at the time, told the court that two separate bullets were recovered in the body with separate entrance points.
While he could not say which bullet entered the body first, Mitchell said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head prior to his body being burned in a car fire. His testimony was part of the preliminary hearing proceedings for two suspects in Avila’s death east of Emporia, after a third waived his right to a hearing.
The defendants were in Larson’s courtroom at separate tables, wearing orange jail garb. Authorities consider Garcia to be the killer. He’s currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and has not been charged in the murder.
One of the first witnesses in Lyon County District Court was a detective who gathered evidence at the scene of the killing near the Neosho River. Travis Mishler said Avila was shot twice in the head.
Chris Mercer, a certified investigator with the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office, later described what he found on Road T near Neosho Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
A Nissan there was “completely burned ... with [the] deceased inside it,” Mercer testified. Authorities believe Avila’s car was set on fire after he was shot.
A check for fire patterns determined “the door jams burned longer than the other areas,” Mercer explained. That told him the car doors were open. He later determined the interior of the car caught fire first, from gasoline.
“Your conclusions are confusing to me, based on the evidence that we’ve seen,” Meier later said.
Meier questioned how the fire could have spread from the front to the back of Avila’s car. Mercer admitted under cross-examination that he cannot absolutely rule out a gas tank leak.
Cattle farmer Larry Fowler told the court that he noticed black smoke near a feedlot during mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“There’s a dump site down there, so I didn’t think much about it,” Fowler said. But he checked by phone on the welfare of an employee in that area.
The implication of his testimony was that the smoke came from a burning vehicle where Avila was found dead. Fowler indicated it was on a dead-end road.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on down there that shouldn’t,” Fowler said.
Lyon County road worker Kenneth Mildward told the court he was doing “minimal maintenance” on Road T when he came upon the car where Avila was found dead.
The prosecution worked to provide a possible motive for the homicide. Juan Nonoal, Avila’s cousin, testified Monday that his cousin had been labeled a “snitch” by Garcia and some other parties. Nonoal said Avila would purchase marijuana from Garcia. Shortly before his death, he was going to be buying “a couple pounds” of marijuana.
“You used the very specific term of ‘sketchy’ when you talk about Sammy,” said Meier during the cross-examination. “What do you mean by that?”
Nonoal said that meant Garcia wasn’t trustworthy. He said he assumed Garcia had something to do with Avila’s death immediately because Garcia’s older brother also had a history of “burning up cars.”
The hearing will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lyon County District Court.
