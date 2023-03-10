Cynthia Gail Gilger, 44, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her home.
Cindy was born December 25, 1978 in Salina, Kansas the daughter of Donald Dean and Laura Joyce (Ford) Gilger. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and her Master of Science in Psychology from Emporia State University. Cindy loved her dogs and playing games with her friends and family.
Cindy is survived by her parents; brother, Eric Gilger and wife Lesley of Emporia; nephew, Christopher Gilger and niece, Breanna Smith and husband Garrison. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Lela Gilger, and Richard and Redora Ford.
Cremation is planned. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Pastor Rick Grossenbacher of the Calvary Baptist Church in Emporia will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
