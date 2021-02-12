The Emporia High girls overcame a stagnant start and a seven point halftime deficit to upend Manhattan 42-36 on the road Friday night.
Manhattan came out very aggressively on defense, using a full-court press and physical pressure in the half-court to disrupt the Spartans offensively.
“Manhattan just took a blow to us the first possession and we just fell backwards,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “All of a sudden we’re rushed and panicked. [Our girls] wanted to hit the five-point basket that doesn’t exist. … We were sped up, so kudos again to Manhattan. They sped us up to where we were just a train wreck offensively.”
The Spartans shot just 1 of 15 shooting from the floor in the first quarter, with the lone basket coming from sophomore Macey Adams, whose early 3-pointer kept Emporia within strike distance at 8-3 by quarter’s end.
Junior Brooklyn Wiltz converted a traditional 3-point play on the Spartans’ opening possession of the second quarter to draw them closer at 8-6, but a triple from Manhattan’s Destiny Yates stretched the lead out to 11-6.
Then, junior Gracie Gilpin hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Emporia its first advantage of the night at 12-11 with 4:30 left before halftime.
“She had a shot and all of a sudden her confidence is getting [going] and that basket gets a little bit bigger,” Dorsey said.
However, those would be the Spartans’ final points of the half, as Manhattan closed the final minutes of the second period on an 8-0 run to take a 19-12 lead to the locker room.
Dorsey said that the team was frustrated with the way it ended the half after coming back to take a lead, but that her players were determined about coming back out of the locker room and taking care of business.
“What I like about this group is, they understand what needs to be done and how to get it done,” Dorsey said. “I don’t think they were panicked. I think they knew they’d wasted a half. But I have some good leaders. Gracie’s a phenomenal leader and my seniors are really, really strong leaders, and there’s a lot of good kids on the bench that are good leaders.
“There’s just a really good vibe over there and I think they were stoic and poised and knew that it was just a two-possession, three-possession game, which isn’t a lot in the game of basketball. They were bought in and they knew they could come out, get a couple big stops, hit a shot and they were going to be fine.”
Out of the intermission, Manhattan would build its lead up to as many as 11 when a basket by Gillian Awbrey made the score 25-14 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, Spartan sophomore Rebecca Snyder was fouled on a made basket. While she missed the free throw, Emporia cleared the offensive board and junior Allie Baker sank a three to slice the deficit to 25-19.
And then the Spartan defense locked in, holding Manhattan without a field goal for the next 11-plus minutes. During that time, Manhattan managed three points from the charity stripe.
“I thought we defended well the whole game, actually,” Dorsey said. “We were just so bad offensively in the first half because of how physical and strong [Manhattan] came at us. Defensively, I’m really proud of their effort. ... [Manhattan has] a lot of weapons over there. I thought our girls were vocal. I thought they had a sense of presence about themselves defensively and that’s something we pride ourselves on. Defense travels. The offense comes and goes, as you saw, but man, when they can dig in and get stops, they can be pretty good.”
The Spartans began to put things together on offense as well, as they eventually took a 29-28 lead at the 5:14 mark of the fourth quarter and then built it up to as many as 9 at 37-28 and, later, at 39-30.
“I have good shooters,” Dorsey said. “They come back and they hit one and it’s, okay, we have some breathing room. That’s what we had talked about [at halftime]. Just slow down. Quit rushing.”
The Spartans were led in scoring by Gracie Gilpin with 20.
“Grace’s a great player and she’s a leader and she works the hardest every single day in practice and … she took the game in her hands and that’s just the kind of kid that she is right now,” Dorsey said.
With the win, Emporia improved to 10-6 on the year. Next up, the Spartans will head out on the road on Tuesday to take on St. Xavier.
EMPORIA -- 3; 9; 11; 19; -- 42
MANHATTAN -- 8; 11; 7; 10 -- 36
Emporia -- Gilpin (20, 4-15), Snyder (6, 3-8), Baker (5, 2-5), Adams (3, 1-6), Wiltz (3, 1-2), Christensen (2, 0-2), Stewart (2, 0-0), Garcia (1, 0-0) Peak (0, 0-1), Gutierrez (0, 0-1). FG: 11-38. 3-pt: 6-19. FT: 14-19. TO: 10.
