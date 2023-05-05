EMPORIA - Darrell C. Jones, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Flint Hills Care and Rehab in Emporia.
Darrell Clifford Jones was born April 12, 1940 in Reading, Kansas, the son of James Earl and Mary Elizabeth (McGregor) Jones. He graduated from Emporia High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was joined in marriage to Shirley Brockelman on
March 13, 1965 in Emporia.
Darrell was a self-employed painter and wallpaper hanger for 47 years.
He attended the First Baptist Church. Darrell was a member of the American Legion Ball-McColm Post #5 and was a founding member of the Flint Hills Optimist Club.
Darrell will be forever remembered by his wife, Shirley of the home; his daughters, Shanna Jones of El Dorado and Julie (Ron) Zirfas of Cameron, Missouri; a son, James C. Jones of El Dorado; a brother, Ivan (Loetta) Fowler of Emporia; three grandchildren, Cassidy Clements, Conner Zirfas and Lauren Zirfas and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William “Bill” Jones.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023 at Arvonia Cemetery, north of Lebo. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hills Optimist Club and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
