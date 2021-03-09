Special to The Gazette
Change is in the air! We are so grateful for the support of our friends in the community, and the courageous trust of our clients who are seeking safety and services. With the start of a new year, it is the perfect time for SOS to begin our next chapter at the SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex. We are excited to watch the renovation of 1420 C of E Dr. as it is nearing completion. There is still work that needs to be done and we are a little short of our fundraising goal in order to complete this project, but we are optimistic that our supporters will get us to the finish line. This initiative has been a long process and the amount of money needed has escalated due to unforeseen circumstances, but we know that in the end, this is going to be extremely beneficial for our clients, community and staff.
This central location will allow us to consolidate all of SOS’s local programs and services under one roof, creating greater safety and security for the clients we serve. Having one location also streamlines and enhances our delivery of services and will include our emergency shelter. The SOS Administration office, CASA of the Flint Hills, Child Advocacy Center and Child Visitation & Exchange Center were able to relocate to the new offices in January. We hope that the remaining staff and our shelter will be transitioned this spring.
None of this would be possible without our dedicated and talented Stronger Together Campaign Leadership Team!
We would like to recognize these individuals for volunteering their advice, support and countless hours to make this dream a reality. We are now a mere $53,000 shy of our goal thanks to donations, pledges and these driven individuals.
Once the construction is complete and all of our staff have transitioned, we hope to have an open house to celebrate.
Thank you to everyone who has continued to support our mission — we truly are Stronger Together!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.