During the past four years, we have had an impeached president who embodies all the worst of our sins, whose malignant narcissism is tied to too many un-American and anti-American values: misogyny, racism, white supremacy, religious bigotry, utter moral and financial corruption, nepotism, endless lying, disregard for our health and welfare, utter failure to address the pandemic, admiration and support of autocratic dictators, alienation of our allies, stifling the free press, projecting all his faults onto those who criticize him, and — yes — fascism. Even though we are not engaged in a declared war, treason is not too strong a word.
Despite all this, he still garnered over 70 million votes in an election that should not have been close. It staggers the imagination. This election shows that white America’s preference for Trump betrays a large persistent constituency that feels comfortable in ignoring or supporting explicit racism and corruption. I feel shame in my status as a white American. We obviously have a long way to go to become that “shining city on the hill.” Racial hatred and bigotry are way too strong. It is not hyperbole to state that – although not all Trump supporters are racists – all the racists are Trump supporters. The religious injunction to “love thy neighbor” is lost in translation.
Thankfully, progressives — despite their reservations about “centrist” Biden — backed him. So did most Hispanics. Black Americans, despite 400 years of oppression, despite being continually shut out and pushed down and suppressed in their vote, still believe enough in their country to vote overwhelmingly for Biden. They essentially made the difference in the race. It is quite clear that one of the most significant contributions to the saving of our democracy came from women of color, especially Black women. This older white male proudly stands with them and in their shadow.
Douglas McGaw,
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.