Symphony in the Flint Hills and Camp Wood YMCA announced the cancellation of WoodFest Thursday afternoon.
"After carefully considering the safety of all participants, we have come to the difficult decision to cancel our fall event, WoodFest, due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases," they said in a written release. "While WoodFest has a special place in our hearts, our priority is keeping our attendees safe and healthy."
Registration fees will be refunded to everyone who enrolled for the 2021 event.
The event is scheduled to return on Sept. 24, 2022.
At this day-long event in the fall, nationally known musicians, artists and nature lovers share all that WoodFest has to offer — a perfect day in the Flint Hills at Camp Wood YMCA.
Bring an instrument, grab a paintbrush and take a breath of fresh air. The day ends with a Flint Hills sunset and a magical concert featuring award-winning musicians Eugene Friesen, Jason Anick and Max O’Rourke along with the WoodFest Symphonia. The weekend closes as Grammy-Winner Eugene Friesen performs on Sunday morning for those that wish to extend the weekend.
For more information, visit https://symphonyintheflinthills.org/woodfest.
