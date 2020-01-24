CHANUTE — The Emporia High boys were playing from behind most of the night against the hot-handed Andover Central Jaguars.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they stayed behind too. EHS kept within one or two possessions much of the second half, but couldn’t get the final stop as it fell, 52-50, to Andover Central.
EHS will play in the Ralph Miller Classic’s third-place game at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Charles Snyder led the Spartans with 22 points, while Connor Hoyt added 10.
