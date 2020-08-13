Nine recoveries and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Lyon County Public Health officials, Thursday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 68.
Five patients are currently hospitalized.
There have been 731 total cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 648 recoveries and 14 confirmed deaths. Health officials announced they were waiting on the receipt of at least three additional death certificates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment earlier this week.
The additional deaths are related to clusters at two long term care facilities located in Emporia. As of Thursday, 113 cases had been reported at Holiday Resort and Flint Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center with 38 active cases. Seven deaths had been confirmed.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living said cases in the surrounding community has been one of the largest factors in outbreaks in nursing homes and long term care facilities. Facilities located in counties with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 were more likely to have reported cases in those types of facilities.
“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” stated Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. “This is especially troubling since many nursing homes and other long term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”
Other clusters include the meatpacking industry, which accounts for 199 cases overall. There are currently two active cases and four deaths reported. Private industries have reported a total of 148 cases to date, with four active cases and one death on record.
113 total cases at 2 nursing homes seems like an awfully large number. WIBW reported that Holiday Resort was a 120 bed facility. Can the 113 case number possible be correct?
