EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Newman Regional Health employee Dr. Jennifer Esau for claiming The Gazette’s Reader’s Choice Award for favorite area physician through her willingness to go above and beyond for each patient
Organizers of the Dynamic Discs Open for reaching a broadcast deal with the CBS Sports Network and sharing the Emporia community with a global audience.
Members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Police Department for claiming their second straight Battle of the Badges Blood Drive championship trophy by garnering the most donations for the American Red Cross.Emporia State University Professor Richard Sleezer for promoting safety by sharing a detailed and honest account of his struggles with the COVID-19 virus.
All Lyon County Area 4-H’ers for their persistence and dedication in completing their annual projects despite the absence of a normal fair this year.
The staff of the Emporia State Bulletin for claiming two first-place awards in the Kansas Press Association’s campus publication competitions.
The staff and volunteers of United Way of the Flint Hills for working in the heat to raise food donations for needy families during Thursday’s drive-thru food drive.
Adam Blake
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.