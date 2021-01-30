Emporia Middle School 8th graders took on the Seaman Junior Vikings at Emporia Middle School on Thursday.
Emporia A and B squads won both games.
A team won 43 - 29. River Peters scored a game high of 27 points and had seven steals. Joshua Rios scored 8 points and had 6 rebounds
B team won 39-32. Madden Seidl scored 12 points and had four steals, Daghyn True scored 8 points with 6 steals and Davin Karcher scored 8 points with 4 rebounds.
