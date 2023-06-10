The Missoula Children’s Theatre will bring ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Emporia this month, and they will soon be casting local children to star in the production.
An audition will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. June 19, at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall. Those auditioning should arrive 30 minutes early and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students in grades 1 - 12. Everyone is encouraged to audition and no advance preparation is necessary.
Most students rehearse for approximately four hours and 15 minutes each day. Rehearsals are held 4:30 - 9 p.m. Monday - Friday, the week of June 19-23 at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall.
The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, also at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall.
‘The Little Mermaid’ is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Emporia by the Emporia Arts Council with support from Major Presenting Sponsor, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors.
A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play ... except the cast.
All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales, with a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. MCT’s mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is based in Missoula, Montana, and runs many local programs. These include musical theatre day camps and performing arts classes for local children, a summer residency Performing Arts Camp for students from around the world and the Missoula Community Theatre which creates an arena for local talent of all ages to participate in large-scale productions and attracts audiences from western Montana.
For more information call the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.