The USD 252 Board of Education will start interviewing superintendent candidates next week, following a special meeting on Tuesday to review applications.
According to board president Emily Darbyshire, interviews are set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 21. Information about the candidates will be released Tuesday morning.
Outgoing Superintendent Michael Argabright announced his retirement effective June 30, 2023 last year. He’s led the district for more than 16 years.
