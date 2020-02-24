Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 46F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.