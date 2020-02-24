As she approached home plate to bat with the tying run at third base in the bottom of the eighth, Cassidy Beem reminded herself that all Emporia State needed was a hit.
That’s all it required, but Beem gave it oh so much more.
The Hornets’ junior catcher blasted a two-run home run to give ESU a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Minnesota State-Mankato.
“I cut the hands loose and let it happen,” Beem said. “I’m still confident if I wouldn’t have gotten the job done, someone behind me would’ve. That’s my favorite part about this team is that I’m confident in everyone.”
It is that confidence that helped the Hornets finish with a win after a controversial play in the top half of the inning had given the Mavericks the lead.
With two outs and the go-ahead runner at third base, a sharply hit ball found its way into the third baseman’s glove, but as the fielder had their arm outstretched in the baseline, the runner collided with the glove, dislodging the ball and allowing her to score safely.
Arguments were made for interference, but to no avail as it the contact was made in the process of a potential tag rather than the fielding of the ball itself.
As the Hornets gleefully walked away from home plate after celebrating Beem’s home run, it was almost all but forgotten as the end result still provided a victory.
“This is a team I’m really excited about,” said April Rosales, who is in her fourth year as the Hornets’ head coach. “They have a lot of fight, a lot of grit. They honestly don’t care who gets the credit and that shows a lot for them.”
There was credit to pass around in ESU’s weekend finale. Senior Hannah Steeby demolished a two-run home run in the third to give the Hornets an initial 2-0 advantage.
The Mavericks scored single tallies in the fourth and fifth to tie the score up.
Aside from that, junior pitcher Kerrigan Dixon had utilized a high volume of damage control, allowing 11 hits on the day but just the two runs prior to the eighth.
“She did a really good job of getting ahead and just being confident,” Beem said. “She let her defense play and ... we had her back on offense.”
Dixon finished with just two earned runs allowed in eight innings, walking none and striking out a pair of batters.
“Our pitching staff is great,” Rosales said. “They don’t really care about the strikeout, they know (the defenders) are going to go all out ... behind them and I continue to make sure that they understand it doesn’t matter who gets it done, as long as it gets done and done together.”
Sunday afternoon capped a weekend that saw ESU reel in three victories, twice in its last at-bat. The Hornets defeated Minnesota-Duluth, 7-6, with a walkoff win on Friday night.
“I feel like everyone puts their best on the field, day-in and day-out,” Beem said. “They accept their role, whether they’re playing that day ... or not. Everyone wants to be here and that’s my favorite part.”
ESU got a first-inning grand slam from Beem on Saturday evening to help beat the University of Sioux Falls by a 7-2 margin.
In the weekend tournament at the Trusler Sports Complex, Beem was 5-for-13 at the plate with two homers, a double and eight RBIs.
“She’s been working really hard and I think that hard work has paid off this weekend,” Rosales said.
ESU (8-5) is scheduled to play six games at a tournament hosted by Washburn in Topeka next weekend before MIAA play begins the following week at home against Pittsburg State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.