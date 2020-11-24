Emporia’s grade 3-12 students adapted to the latest in a long line of changes to their fall semesters this week, with the majority beginning fully online instruction, Monday morning.
With the potential for the move to be a sustained one — possibly until Jan. 18 pending further action by the Board of Education — numerous questions have been raised about its viability for students and staff, alike.
Last week, The Gazette reached out to USD 253 leadership to seek more information on some of your most frequently mentioned concerns. Relevant responses have been included in the space below.
Those with further questions are encouraged to contact the district through email at community.relations@usd253.net or by calling 620-341-2200.
Why the recommendation to keep Pre-K- 2 students in-person at this time? For students who are in SPED or have limited access to technology and will be remaining in-person, how much of the population does that leave in the buildings?
USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren:
“The general conclusion was that, for younger students, it is more challenging to learn remotely on a Chromebook. Multiple factors were utilized to determine the on-site cohort groups at the secondary schools. Currently, 15-17% of the student population, at each building, are invited to attend daily.”
What was the thinking behind your vote on whether to allow the continuation of extracurricular activities during this time? (This question was submitted to all seven members of the BOE, with only Melissa Ogleby responding by press time. Ogleby submitted the only ‘nay’ vote regarding the decision during the board’s Nov. 11th meeting.)
Emporia Public Schools Board of Education Member Melissa Ogleby:
“As you are aware, I was the one vote against continuing sports and activities. I feel that due to the significant increase in active cases, and the uncontrolled community spread, that activities and sports should not continue. The main reason for going remote was staffing issues. However, I am also concerned with the community spread of COVID as well as the increased number of students that are positive and in quarantine. I don’t think it makes much sense to have sports and activities if we are going remote. These are extracurricular activities, they have their benefits, but they are extra. We need to focus on the education part. We need to ensure that we are providing the best education in these times before we can focus on the extras.
“Overall I am worried about the strain on our staff. We need to be concerned for their well being along with the students. Our district does not work without them. I wish that I could be of more help to our staff.”
How are staff preparing for the switch/feeling about the move?
Executive Director of Elementary Education Vicki Schweinler:
“After the BOE made the decision to move to remote learning for grades 3-12, the administration and staff immediately began to plan and prepare for that change. The collaboration and unity among staff has allowed for adjustments to be made when needed. At their weekly Professional Learning Community meetings, teachers at each grade level have met to discuss curriculum, plan units, and consider resources that will be essential to meet the needs of our students.
“Although the switch to remote learning will provide challenges, the staff have a strong understanding of what they will be facing as a result of their experiences last spring. They have worked hard to familiarize themselves with new technologies and teaching strategies that will benefit their teaching and students’ learning.”
USD 253 Executive Director of Secondary Education Wade Redeker:
“Not being able to predict the future with certainty causes a natural, and expected, unsettled feeling. We understand and wish we could fully relieve everyone from that feeling. But, as we know, COVID has a way of keeping us all on our toes and wondering what will happen next. We continue to be impressed with the resilience and mindset of staff. Since last March, COVID has emphasized the need to be ready to adjust and change at a moment’s notice and our staff has demonstrated, time-after-time, that they are flexible and willing.
Emporia Middle School Principal Steven Bazan:
“Our Step Plan was designed intentionally to allow for the movement within steps or to a full remote learning environment with minimal teacher adjustment. Teachers, in a sense, have been preparing to deliver consistent, quality, online instruction since August. They’ve planned all year so that if a fully remote environment occurred, the students and teachers would still be in tandem — learning and teaching on the same schedule. Our staff will grieve the loss of not being able to see their students daily. There’s nothing that lights up a classroom like the exchange of learning that takes place when students are in the room. Our teachers have created this learning exchange virtually, but I think most of them would say that it’s just not the same.
Emporia High School Principal Dathan Fischer:
“Teachers at Emporia High School have been preparing and providing daily instruction to remote learners this school year. When we found out about the switch to remote learning, our teachers began to make adjustments to how they will bring closure to the end of our first trimester and also how this will affect the change to a new trimester. Overall, the teachers have been positive, have felt prepared, and are ready to implement this part of our reopening plan from this past summer.”
“Through all of the obstacles we have faced, we are still not losing track of our goals to help students become high school graduates, continue on the path toward post-secondary success, learn life lessons, and experience classes and coursework to help them with their individual plan of study. One item I shared at the BOE meeting last week was that our staff has built more comradery with each other than I have seen in years before. On top of that, we have been able to provide student support services for students who are in need and not able to be in the building every day. The collaboration and communication that has occurred throughout our entire school community have delivered rewards and opportunities for growth as we continue to stay focused on our EHS students.”
What changes have been noticed in student performance this year compared to previous school years?
USD 253 Executive Director of Secondary Education Wade Redeker:
“We are considering attendance as being one data point that provides insight into student performance. Thus far, the average daily attendance rate for the district is 93.6%. We believe academic success starts with having students ready and available to learn. Although we are mostly happy with 93.6%, we would really like to see every student attending, every day. We highly encourage all students to continue attending their classes, participate in lessons, and engage with their teachers.
“The late October data that was shared with the BOE on Wednesday, November 11 does indicate that we have more students failing classes in the secondary schools than we had at the same time last year. Schools are monitoring the data and continue to work with teachers, counselors, and support staff to identify strategies that support students in their learning. If previous years’ data holds true, we might also predict that students will make a strong push to improve their grades in the last few weeks of the trimester. Schools have been encouraging students to participate in classes, turn in assignments, and study hard these last few weeks. We are hopeful that, when final grades come in at the end of the trimester, schools will see a reduction in the number of failing grades compared to what they were seeing a few weeks ago.”
How are students that may be on the borderline between passing/failing classes going to be able to collaborate with teachers before finals?
Emporia Middle School Principal Steven Bazan:
“Anticipating a need this year, we added an additional advisory period that would serve students and support their academic needs, whether they are learning on-site or at home. Each day, students have time to work with their teachers, receive help, and reconcile assignments. We also have after-school homework help offered daily that any student can participate in virtually. Students can be at home with a teacher or an ESU student and receive the help they need to be successful.
Emporia High School Principal Dathan Fischer:
“We have had the opportunity for students to receive extra help from their teachers all trimester. This is the first year we have had Career and Academic Planning class four days per week compared to two last year. We made the switch this year with an anticipation that students would need more support time throughout the week. Recently, we have put a pause on other CAP activities to allow for students to get caught up and receive extra assistance and support.
“In addition to this built-in time, we also provide after-school tutoring for three of our core subject areas, science, math and English. We have also arranged a time for all teachers to provide before- or after-school tutoring. Teachers are either available on Tuesday mornings before school, Tuesday evenings after school, or Wednesday evenings after school. If students would like to receive help through any of these avenues, then they communicate with their teacher and the additional help is put in place.”
