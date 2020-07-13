The Emporia Fire Department responded to an odd call Monday evening, when a flaming couch was reported on the side of the road about three miles north of Emporia.
Around 7:47 p.m., dispatch toned out for a fire in the 2000 block of Road J. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said fire personnel found a couch to be fully engulfed on the side of the road.
"We got dispatched to a couch on fire just off the side of the roadway," he said. "When we arrived, it was fully engulfed, but we were able to get it extinguished fairly quickly."
Conley said some grass around the couch had started to ignite, but that too was quickly dealt with. No injuries were reported.
And, the cause of the blaze is unknown.
"A vehicle driving by saw it," Conley said. "The cause is unknown. It was just sitting there on the side of the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.