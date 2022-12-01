BURLINGTON — An elderly woman from Burlington was recently scammed out of $48,000, the Burlington Police Department reported Thursday.
The Burlington Police Department said on social media that the incident was reported to police on Nov. 21, on recommendation of the victim's financial counselor.
"The victim logged into their Apple account and received a warning on the screen to contact Apple security," Burlington PD said on Facebook. "When they called the number, the scammer convinced the victim to give him their social security number and coached them on what to say and do regarding making a wire transfer."
The $48,000 transfer was made from Capitol Federal Savings Bank in Emporia to a Bank of America in Miami, Florida.
Burlington police reminded the community to watch for signs of fraud or scams.
"If someone is rushing you to make a financial commitment, it may be a sign of fraud," they said. "Finances should never be involved in any transaction until you have had time to confer with trusted resources to make an informed decision. Never allow anyone to pressure you to make an in-the-moment financial decision."
