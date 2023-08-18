Madison-Lamont firefighters will fill the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association next week, continuing nearly seven decades of rallying the community around the cause.
This year, the tradition continues as the Madison-Lamont Fire Department launches its annual campaign to raise funds that will contribute to MDA's relentless pursuit of advancing care, speeding up research, and advocating for individuals and families affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular conditions. Firefighters will collect donations on Main Street, adjacent to the car wash, from 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, Aug. 26.
Those unable to participate in person can lend their support by making online donations at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/13982
Since 1954, firefighters nationwide have been at the forefront of the MDA's fundraising efforts. The Fill the Boot program, which has collectively raised over $690 million, unites the efforts of more than 334,000 firefighters, enabling MDA to achieve remarkable milestones. Over the past 15 years alone, these funds have contributed to the development of over 20 FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases, with many more promising breakthroughs on the horizon. These achievements are rooted in MDA's visionary commitment to chart new territories in genetic medicine and create a paradigm shift in the field of neuromuscular health.
"What firefighters have accomplished for MDA in the last 69 years is unprecedented," said Dr. Donald S. Wood, President and CEO of MDA. "Their support has propelled us to defy limits, expedite research, elevate care standards, and champion the rights of those living with neuromuscular disorders. Our mission is to empower our community to lead more fulfilling, independent lives, and together with our firefighter partners, we will fulfill this mission."
