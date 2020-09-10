After hearing a presentation on the matter from Lyon County Administrative Judge Merlin Wheeler last week, commissioners voted to approve the installation of new plexiglass barriers inside two district courtrooms during Thursday’s action session.
The project — which will be overseen by Commerce Construction Services — is expected to cost nearly $34,000 and could be completed as soon as the first week of October. Court staff will look into getting at least some of the project covered by funds from the Kansas State Supreme Court, which has already granted the county several payouts in regards to pandemic related purchases.
The new barriers are currently set to be installed in courtrooms 2 and 3, with the goal of making the day-to-day proceedings of in-person trials safer for all involved, especially those taking the witness stand or serving as jurors. The new additions, Wheeler hoped, will also serve to provide a return to normalcy for attorneys, many of whom have expressed concerns with handling sensitive cases over the use of video conferencing apps and the added complication of masks.
“[The barriers] fulfill one of the other issues we’ve been trying to deal with,” said Wheeler during last week’s meeting. “Not a single attorney wants to try a case without being able to see the facial expressions and body language of jurors as well as witnesses.”
Court administrators hope to resume in-person proceedings by the end of October, but anticipate quite the backlog to begin with, currently estimating anywhere between 40-60 cases with possible trial settings. Several cases which have already been granted extensions by the state supreme court are also nearing deadlines, according to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman.
“I don’t like spending money on something we’re eventually going to pull out,” Goodman said. “But, for the long term, we really need to be able to proceed.”
During the meeting, county commissioners also:
^ Presented a Civilian Award of Valor to Don Tevis for his recent actions resulting in the life-saving event of a two-year-old child
^ Scheduled a special study session set for next Wednesday with members of Lyon County Public Health in order to review the possibility of an amended health order/mask ordinance. No action will be taken during the study session.
^ Drafted a letter of support for LCAT for the application of a Kansas Department of Transportation grant which traditionally helps offset county expenses. More on the grant is expected to be presented near the end of October.
^ Reviewed fiscal year 2021 budgets with Lyon County Community Corrections Director Steve Willis
^ Approved a quote from SHI for 38 replacement computers in the amount of $25,757.54
