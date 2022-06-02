Linda Leon Harper, 72, of Olpe,
Kansas passed away at Stormont
Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, on
Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.
Linda was born July 28th, 1949
in Buffalo, Oklahoma. She is the
daughter of Delbert Potts and
Hazel Morain.
Surviving family members
include: daughter, Larria & John
Vestering of Olpe, KS; sons,
Charles Harper of Olpe, KS, Farold
& Tammie Smith of Edmond, OK, Michael & Janice Smith
of Olpe, KS, Tony Cisneroz of Olpe, KS; brothers, Bob &
Debbie Potts of Wichita, KS, Carl & Dolly Potts of New
Orleans, LA, David Morain of Wichita, KS, Dale & Marry
Morain of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine & Weldon Miller
of Burdett, KS, Lela Bell of Burdett, KS, Delberta & Barry
Rodriguez of Kinsley, KS, Michelle & Charles Loman of
Wichita, KS; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren;
along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jr
Potts, Loren Morain; sisters, Judy Potts, Charlotte Morain.
Linda lived a long happy life with her very large family! At
the early beginnings of Linda’s life, she and 4 of her children
moved from Wichita, KS to the small town life of Burdett,
KS. She expanded her family by 1 shortly after being there
making 5 children in all. Linda worked various jobs for
farmers and locals as she raised her 5 children on her own
until the 4 oldest graduated. With 1 child left, she decided
to move back to Wichita to explore a better job opportunity
with the Wichita Children’s Home. There she would spend
the next 20 years of her life helping kids in need. Inevitably
she would retire at 65 and enjoy her passion of cards, board
games, fishing, family time and taking care of grandbabies.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of life on July
30th, 2022.
