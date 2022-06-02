Linda Leon Harper

Linda Leon Harper, 72, of Olpe,

Kansas passed away at Stormont

Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, on

Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

Linda was born July 28th, 1949

in Buffalo, Oklahoma. She is the

daughter of Delbert Potts and

Hazel Morain.

Surviving family members

include: daughter, Larria & John

Vestering of Olpe, KS; sons,

Charles Harper of Olpe, KS, Farold

& Tammie Smith of Edmond, OK, Michael & Janice Smith

of Olpe, KS, Tony Cisneroz of Olpe, KS; brothers, Bob &

Debbie Potts of Wichita, KS, Carl & Dolly Potts of New

Orleans, LA, David Morain of Wichita, KS, Dale & Marry

Morain of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine & Weldon Miller

of Burdett, KS, Lela Bell of Burdett, KS, Delberta & Barry

Rodriguez of Kinsley, KS, Michelle & Charles Loman of

Wichita, KS; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren;

along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jr

Potts, Loren Morain; sisters, Judy Potts, Charlotte Morain.

Linda lived a long happy life with her very large family! At

the early beginnings of Linda’s life, she and 4 of her children

moved from Wichita, KS to the small town life of Burdett,

KS. She expanded her family by 1 shortly after being there

making 5 children in all. Linda worked various jobs for

farmers and locals as she raised her 5 children on her own

until the 4 oldest graduated. With 1 child left, she decided

to move back to Wichita to explore a better job opportunity

with the Wichita Children’s Home. There she would spend

the next 20 years of her life helping kids in need. Inevitably

she would retire at 65 and enjoy her passion of cards, board

games, fishing, family time and taking care of grandbabies.

Cremation is planned with a celebration of life on July

30th, 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.