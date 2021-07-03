With less than two weeks left until the voter registration deadline for the August primary election, League of Women Voters of Kansas co-president Jacqueline Lightcap said she and other members of the organization are normally busy helping Kansans register to vote.
Not this year.
The LWVK and other nonprofits that help with the process have temporarily suspended their voter registration efforts to avoid criminal prosecution under a new state law.
“The deadline to register to vote is July 13, so this is a time where we’re normally pretty busy doing events,” Lightcap told The Gazette. “We have a list of all the events we have unfortunately had to cancel for the first two weeks of the month.”
The concerns stem from provisions in HB 2183, which was passed during the 2021 legislative session and went into effect July 1. There are four provisions listed within the bill related to the false representation of an election official — meaning the secretary of state or an employee, any county election commission or county clerk, or anyone employed by a county election office.
Under the law, false representation of an election official is a severity level 7, nonperson felony. Violations are class B misdemeanors.
False representation is considered knowingly engaging by phone, mail, email, website or other online activity to either represent oneself as an election official or give the appearance of being an election official. It is also “engaging in conduct that would cause another person to believe a person engaging in such conduct is an election official.”
“It’s very vague, very broad,” Lightcap said. “It can go from someone intentionally doing it to someone mistaking us for an election official, and that is a concern. We have so many people and we have a lot of partners in our communities. We are sometimes at events side-by-side with election officers who are doing similar work — and we work together. We have good relationships with these people, because we’re all part of the same community.”
LWVK, along with Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Loud Light and Topeka Independent Living Resource Center filed a lawsuit against HB 2183 and another election-related bill, HB 2332, on June 1. On June 17 the groups filed a temporary injunction against HB 2183 in hopes of stopping it from taking effect.
Judge Teresa Watson has yet to rule on the request.
Lightcap said, in a state with more than 70% voter turnout in the 2020 election and virtually no instances of fraud reported, the two bills seemed to be targeting “possible” issues of the future. Issues that have not shown themselves to be a problem locally.
“It is our belief that these bills will have a disproportionate effect on voters with disabilities, voters of color, voters whose first language is not English, student voters, elderly voters,” she said. “There are a lot of people who maybe don’t learn about voter registration in the way that other people think you should learn about voter registration. Our view has always been, the more of us doing the work, the better.”
Lightcap said this put a “chilling effect” on LWVK’s ability — and other similar groups — to do work in communities for fear of litigation.
“This is kind of our bread and butter,” she said. “This is what we were founded out of was women gaining the ability to vote in 1920. We register voters. I mean, that’s part of what we do, but it’s a very large part of what we do. Every event we have, we will typically have a voter registration table. Even in the midst of COVID, we did work doing remote events and tried to register voters as best we could in that way, too.”
Lightcap said the groups will still pursue the lawsuit no matter how Watson rules on the pending injunction. That, however, will be a far lengthier process and she doesn’t expect a hearing until 2022 at the earliest.
“We always want to function within the law and when that becomes confusing for us, we need to get clarity on it,” she said.
The voter registration deadline for the Kansas primary is July 13. You can register to vote online at www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx, at the Lyon County Clerk’s Office and/or by mail. If you have moved since the last election, you must reregister to vote to update your address. People who lost their voting rights due to a felony conviction may reregister following the completion of their sentence.
For more information on voting rights and elections, visit https://sos.ks.gov/elections/elections.html.
The first unpatriotic Republican voter suppression bills have become law... a very sad day for our Republic and for democracy. Have a happy 4th.
