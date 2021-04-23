The Emporia High girls soccer team won a close game 5-4 against Wichita Classical Thursday night.
The game was back and forth the entire night, making for an intense game.
“It was an exciting game, I’m ecstatic for the team to be able to come out with a win like that,” EHS head coach Oscar Macias said. “It feels good and we gained some confidence from a game like this, because it’s back and forth... who’s gonna take the last shot, and we took the last shot.”
The Spartans have been putting in hard work during practices to improve many of their skills and they have been implementing those skills throughout games.
“We have been working on our formation a lot during practices,” forward Allie Baker said. “During games, we are having simpler passes and connecting the passes well because we have been working on that.”
Macias had high expectations for his team going into the game, and he said that they exceeded those expectations.
“The girls exceeded my expectations by just being able to score,” Macias said. “Finding a couple girls to do so and then obviously finding a win in a game like this, that’s always fun.”
Forward Hannah Boa scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes left on the clock, her third of the game.
“Making those goals was a great feeling,” Boa said. “The last one was especially exciting because there was so little time left.”
Following the success of this game, the Spartans hope to continue developing their skills and keeping up their intensity in future games.
“For the rest of the season, I hope we play just like we just did and keep the same intensity that we had tonight,” Isabel Garcia said.
Baker also scored two goals and had one assist, and Nayeli Plazola had two assists. The goalkeeper, Sujeily Duran, had eight saves during the game.
The Spartans soccer team will travel to Topeka on Monday to compete against Topeka West.
