The moral crusaders of 100 years ago succeeded in outlawing liquor in the US. The result was criminalization of its production, sale, and consumption, accompanied by a rise in gangsterism, bloody shootouts, and massive death and disability due to unregulated production of bootleg liquor. Drinking did not stop. Rather it went underground, and alcoholism actually increased. Things were so bad that another amendment was needed in only 12 years to nullify the Eighteenth. People still argue the moral merits of alcohol, but few wish to return to the horrors of the prohibition era.
The moral crusaders of today are attempting a similar prohibition. Obviously, people disagree about the merits of legalizing abortion, but we don’t even need to get into an argument about its morality to recognize that outlawing it will only make outlaws of people involved in it, mostly poor women, women of color, and victims of rape and incest. Of course there is disagreement on whether the life of the mother supercedes that of the fetus — or vice-versa — but blanket criminalization of all abortions, including spontaneous miscarriages, is simply not workable.
Enacting laws, like those in Texas and Oklahoma that effectively ban all abortions, only increase the hardship on those who need them, whether due to rape, incest, health of the mother, or other compelling reasons. Abortions will continue. What happens is that women are forced to travel far at great expense to resolve their problem safely and legally, or they are forced into back alley and coat hanger measures. Morality aside, this is abysmally poor policy.
In Kansas, we are voting ON AUGUST 2nd on an amendment to the state constitution that would open the door to Texas-style prohibitions, and — if it passes — it will harm mostly innocent victims of circumstance. VOTE NO on that amendment.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
(1) comment
It appears that with so many different situations and opinions, we'll all just have to decide for ourselves. That sounds like "The Pursuit of Happiness" to me, I'll vote for that. Apparently, that would be a "NO" vote in this case. Aug 2
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.