Former Emporia High football player Camden Kirmer was named one of 13 Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation scholar athletes for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2021 graduate was nominated by Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle and selected by the chapter's board of directors because of his excellence in academics, football and community leadership.
Kirmer was a running back, defensive back and wide receiver for the Spartans during his career as well as a starter on the basketball and baseball teams.
“We commend these young men for their accomplishments on and off the field,” said chapter president Gerry McGuire in a written release. “This was no doubt a challenging year for them as they also dealt with the pandemic. We wish them continued success as they write the next chapter of their lives.”
Typically, there is a chapter recognition banquet, but there will not be one this year. A virtual awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.
The Kansas Chapter received its National Football Foundation Charter on Nov. 25, 1991, at halftime ceremonies of the Kansas-Missouri football game. It then evolved into the Jayhawk Chapter and later transitioned to the Sunflower Chapter In 2020, it was renamed the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter.
Its mission is to recognize outstanding high school seniors who excel on the gridiron, in the classroom and as leaders in their schools and communities. More than 315 high school football players from the state of Kansas have been honored by the chapter since its inception.
The National Football Foundation is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.
