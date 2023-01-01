An Emporia woman is in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after rolling over her pickup on a rural road Sunday,
Amanda Alvarado, 37, was found in a ditch round 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Radio 190. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported a passerby found her and notified authorities.
Alvarado was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment, then flown to Topeka. The Sheriff's Office describes her injuries as “non-life-threatening but serious.”
Alvarado was heading west. Her pickup wound up in a pasture on the south side of the road. Authorities are not sure if Alvarado wore a seat belt.
