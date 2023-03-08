An Emporia home sustained smoke damage after an attached garage caught fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Emporia Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to 819 Sunrise Drive, Emporia, Kansas for a reported structure fire around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the attached garage of the structure.
The fire originated in the attached garage of the residential home. The fire was contained to the garage but there was smoke damage throughout the home. Fire units used two hose lines to control the fire. The house had salvage and overhaul performed and an investigation took place. The cause of the fire was undetermined after investigation.
Responding units included Emporia Fire, Emporia Police, Evergy and Kansas Gas.
For questions, please contact the Emporia Fire Department at (620) 343-4230.
