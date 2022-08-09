Kenneth E. Sabacky Aug 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth E. Sabacky died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. He was 80.He served in the Navy.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth E. 