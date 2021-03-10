Jerry L. Storrer, age 74, of Emporia, went to heaven on March 1, 2021.
He was born July 23, 1946 to Lawrence Mayo & Phyllis Fayne Christy Storrer in rural Virgil, KS. Jerry’s school years were spent in Kansas City, KS. After graduation he and a buddy who shared his passion for cars enlisted in the USAF looking to be vehicle mechanics, but he was assigned as office clerk instead. While stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in 1967, he met and married Donna Philabaum, his wife of 51 years. Late that same year Jerry was promoted to Sgt., then deployed to Vietnam to serve as a mail clerk for 13 mos. Upon returning to KS, he and Donna moved to Tonganoxie, where he tried his hand at farming & held various maintenance jobs in surrounding communities. After eventually being hired as safety maintenance operator at Bunge Soybean Plant, he moved his family to Emporia. In his vocation and through home improvement and car maintenance projects, Jerry regularly showcased his ingenuity and many technical skills. He also faithfully served his fellow members at West Side Baptist Church in various capacities for many years. He and Donna enjoyed traveling to visit family and see America, especially when accompanied by friends and family.
Jerry is survived by children, Ryan (Lisa) Storrer, Michelle (Troy) Winter, Jeremiah (Amanda) Storrer, and Deborah Storrer, all of Emporia. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Ashley, Joey, Lindsay, Sheradyn, Emily, Kayla, and Ethan, along with beloved siblings, Bill (Irene) Storrer of Wichita, KS, LaVonne Davies of Gahanna, OH, Brenda (Mike) Schierling of Emporia, KS, Diana (David) Jarrett of Charlotte, NC, George (Beverly) Philabaum of West Alexander, PA, Herb Philabaum of Valley Grove, PA, Ginger (Ralph) Davenport of Norman, OK; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; parents-in-law, Wayne & Norma Philabaum; brother-in-law, Bill Davies, and nephew, Tim Schierling.
Memorial contributions can be made directly to Gideons International or Hand In Hand Hospice.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at West Side Baptist Church on March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Private interment will be held at a date to be determined at No. 8 cemetery in Madison, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.